Deutsche Bank Boosts Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Price Target to $21.00

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $19.00 target price on Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelport Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Travelport Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of TVPT stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,799.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.41. Travelport Worldwide has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $573.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.92 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gordon A. Wilson purchased 6,900 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,210.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelport Worldwide by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Travelport Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

