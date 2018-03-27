Deutsche Bank Increases Red Hat (RHT) Price Target to $170.00

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the open-source software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Hat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

RHT stock opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. Red Hat has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $26,178.94, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Red Hat’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Red Hat will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $173,943.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,342. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

