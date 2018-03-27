Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA) Receives €29.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.11 ($35.94).

LHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.20 ($44.69) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($40.74) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.93 ($45.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($35.19) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) traded up €1.32 ($1.63) on Friday, reaching €27.38 ($33.80). The company had a trading volume of 3,079,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €14.23 ($17.57) and a 52 week high of €31.26 ($38.59). The stock has a market cap of $12,730.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

