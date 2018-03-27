Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €34.00 ($41.98) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.70 ($28.02) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS set a €31.70 ($39.14) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($40.74) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.15 ($37.22) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.49 ($36.41).

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) traded up €0.17 ($0.21) on Tuesday, reaching €25.76 ($31.80). 2,481,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €14.23 ($17.57) and a 12-month high of €31.26 ($38.59). The firm has a market cap of $12,730.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

