Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($16.05) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($18.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($15.56) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup set a €14.70 ($18.15) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($15.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.99 ($17.27).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €12.54 ($15.48) on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($12.79) and a one year high of €15.46 ($19.09). The company has a market cap of $1,770.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

