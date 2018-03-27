Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS: DTEGY) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2018 – Deutsche Telekom was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/5/2018 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/1/2018 – Deutsche Telekom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2018 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

2/20/2018 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS DTEGY) traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. 102,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76,935.04, a PE ratio of -269.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.71. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

Deutsche Telekom AG provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company’s operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, the Netherlands and Austria; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company.

