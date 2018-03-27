Devon Energy (DVN) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.19

Media headlines about Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Devon Energy earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.1118161186077 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,986. Devon Energy has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $16,956.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $46.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

