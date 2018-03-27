Devon Energy (DVN) Shares Sold by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,768 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 65,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 897,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 170,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

DVN stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16,956.20, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: “Devon Energy (DVN) Shares Sold by Elkfork Partners LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/devon-energy-dvn-shares-sold-by-elkfork-partners-llc.html.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.