DexCom (DXCM) Given News Impact Rating of 0.15

Press coverage about DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DexCom earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical device company an impact score of 46.0997643957852 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray set a $60.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.03.

Shares of DexCom (DXCM) traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,164. The firm has a market cap of $5,985.40, a P/E ratio of -118.93 and a beta of 0.27. DexCom has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.82 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $559,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,693.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,635 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $89,385.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,228.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,908 shares of company stock worth $2,056,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/dexcom-dxcm-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-15.html.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.