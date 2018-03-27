DexCom (DXCM) PT Set at $78.00 by Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray set a $78.00 price objective on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DexCom to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.03.

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5,985.40, a P/E ratio of -118.93 and a beta of 0.27. DexCom has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.82 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $92,252.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $568,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,552,024.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,273 shares of company stock worth $1,964,438. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DexCom by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in DexCom by 36,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

