DF Dent & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,428,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,360,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532,633 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,130,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after buying an additional 2,124,502 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,464,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,568,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Williams Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,252,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,670,000 after purchasing an additional 868,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21,212.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.91%.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,945 shares in the company, valued at $507,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Scheel sold 26,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $888,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $1,057,995 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “DF Dent & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/df-dent-co-inc-takes-position-in-williams-companies-inc-wmb-updated.html.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.