DFSCoin Price Reaches $0.0404 on Exchanges (DFS)

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, DFSCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFSCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. DFSCoin has a total market cap of $702,908.00 and $8,040.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DFSCoin alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00612177 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007033 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004880 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003690 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002798 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About DFSCoin

DFS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 45,836,275 coins and its circulating supply is 17,394,482 coins. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DFSCoin is dfscoins.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSCoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It is used as an in-game currency for fantasy sports contests and tournaments. “

DFSCoin Coin Trading

DFSCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy DFSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for DFSCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFSCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.