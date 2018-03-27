Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DHI Group (DHX) Stock Price

Media stories about DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) have been trending positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DHI Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.6638316750546 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of DHX stock remained flat at $$1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,285. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $90.73, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHX. B. Riley lowered their price target on DHI Group from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights and employment connections through specialized services for professional communities, including technology and security clearance, financial services and energy. The Company operates through its Tech-focused segment. The Company’s Tech-focused segment includes Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Brightmatter and eFinancialCareers.

