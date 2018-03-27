DHX Media (DHXM) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DHX Media earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.3891787039781 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of DHXM stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. DHX Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $108.35 and a PE ratio of 151.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from DHX Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHX Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd is a Canada-based creator, producer, distributor, licensor and broadcaster of kids and family television and film productions. The Company develops, produces and distributes films and television programs for the domestic and international market, broadcasts films and television programs for the domestic markets, as well, the Company manages copyrights, licensing and brands for third parties.

