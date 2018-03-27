Head to Head Contrast: Dhx Media (DMQHF) & DISH Network (DISH)

Dhx Media (OTCMKTS: DMQHF) and DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Dhx Media pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. DISH Network does not pay a dividend. Dhx Media pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Dhx Media has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISH Network has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dhx Media and DISH Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dhx Media $225.17 million 1.86 -$2.73 million $0.04 78.13 DISH Network $14.39 billion 1.21 $2.10 billion $4.06 9.17

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Dhx Media. DISH Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dhx Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dhx Media and DISH Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dhx Media 0 1 0 0 2.00 DISH Network 1 8 8 0 2.41

DISH Network has a consensus price target of $63.53, suggesting a potential upside of 70.55%. Given DISH Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Dhx Media.

Profitability

This table compares Dhx Media and DISH Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dhx Media 1.48% 7.89% 2.25% DISH Network 14.59% 22.56% 4.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of DISH Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DISH Network beats Dhx Media on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dhx Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company focuses on childrens, youth, and family productions; offers animation programs; and provides production services. It exploits the companys own and third party brands in toys, games, apparel, publishing, and other categories; and holds broadcast licenses for Family Channel, Family Jr., Télémagino, and Family CHRGD. In addition, the company sells initial broadcast rights, packages of programs, and reuse rights to existing series to individual broadcasters and other content exhibitors, as well as pre-sells series in development. Further, it produces and distributes media products, including approximately 35 owned Websites and approximately 50 online games to broadcast partners; licenses its brands, such as Teletubbies, In The Night Garden, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Twirlywoos, Dr. Dimensionpants, Busytown Mysteries, Degrassi, and Slugterra brands to third party developers for various platforms; and creates content for mobile platforms and publishes the content directly to consumers through paid subscription or download-to-own services. The company was formerly known as The Halifax Film Company Limited and changed its name to DHX Media Ltd. in March 2006. DHX Media Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations. The Sling branded pay-TV services consist of live, linear streaming over-the-top Internet-based domestic, international and Latino video programing services. The Company markets broadband services under the dishNET brand. The Company makes investments in the research and development, wireless testing and wireless network infrastructure.

