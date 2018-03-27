Diageo (DEO) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.22

Headlines about Diageo (NYSE:DEO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diageo earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.7416962746511 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Natixis cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.02. 355,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,019. Diageo has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.4232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.96%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

