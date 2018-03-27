DIBCOIN (DIBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1,095.00

DIBCOIN (CURRENCY:DIBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, DIBCOIN has traded flat against the US dollar. DIBCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1,095.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DIBCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIBCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIBCOIN alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00710048 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012415 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00145947 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00181755 BTC.

DIBCOIN Token Profile

DIBCOIN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. DIBCOIN’s official website is www.dibcoin.io. DIBCOIN’s official Twitter account is @TheRealDIBCOIN.

DIBCOIN Token Trading

DIBCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy DIBCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIBCOIN must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIBCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIBCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIBCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.