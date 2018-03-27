DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, alcurEX and Coinhouse. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $212.27 million and $1.50 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000143 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 10,033,991,810 coins. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks. DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years. Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining. Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners. Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus. “

Buying and Selling DigiByte

DigiByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Livecoin, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Poloniex, HitBTC, Coinhouse, Kucoin, alcurEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

