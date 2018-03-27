Digimarc (DMRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday.

DMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Digimarc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. National Securities set a $43.00 target price on shares of Digimarc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Digimarc from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ DMRC) opened at $26.35 on Friday. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $301.58, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of -1.09.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 102.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $152,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $344,710. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Garelick Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Digimarc by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP now owns 332,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 58,392 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 253,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 687,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

