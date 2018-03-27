DigiPulse Price Down 27% This Week (CRYPTO:DGPT)

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, DigiPulse has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. DigiPulse has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $5,103.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiPulse token can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00017975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigiPulse alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00710658 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012872 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00037896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00147932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00193569 BTC.

DigiPulse Profile

DigiPulse’s total supply is 16,718,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,641 tokens. DigiPulse’s official website is www.digipulse.io. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO.

Buying and Selling DigiPulse

DigiPulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy DigiPulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiPulse must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiPulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DigiPulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.