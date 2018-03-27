Digitalcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $610.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $629,631.00 and $610.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00072089 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001295 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000086 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded up 127.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 28,532,943 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

