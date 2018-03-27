Diodes (DIOD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIOD. ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Diodes from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 231,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Diodes has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,523.34, a PE ratio of -610.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.62 million. Diodes had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,207 shares in the company, valued at $21,258,831. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $82,663.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,829 shares of company stock valued at $672,463. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,660,000 after purchasing an additional 204,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Diodes by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,023,000 after buying an additional 227,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,736,000 after buying an additional 552,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 491,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diodes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/diodes-diod-rating-increased-to-strong-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers.

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.