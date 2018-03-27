Direxion Daily 7-10 Yr Trsry Bull 3X Shr (TYD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Direxion Daily 7-10 Yr Trsry Bull 3X Shr (NYSEARCA:TYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily 7-10 Yr Trsry Bull 3X Shr’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00447.

TYD stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245. Direxion Daily 7-10 Yr Trsry Bull 3X Shr has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $47.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/direxion-daily-7-10-yr-trsry-bull-3x-shr-tyd-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-09-updated.html.

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Yr Trsry Bull 3X Shr

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Yr Trsry Bull 3X Shr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Yr Trsry Bull 3X Shr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.