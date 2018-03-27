DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (LBJ) Plans Special Dividend of $0.07

DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

LBJ stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES has a 1-year low of $417.12 and a 1-year high of $689.28.

