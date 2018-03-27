Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (LABD) Announces $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0044 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of LABD stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,853,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,719. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 28th.

