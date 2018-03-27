Direxion Mid Cap Bear 3X Shares Declares Special Dividend of $0.02 (MIDZ)

Direxion Mid Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDZ) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

MIDZ stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 19,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,121. Direxion Mid Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

