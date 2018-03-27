Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:RUSS) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0278 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of RUSS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.31. 48,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,332. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $44.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (RUSS) Announces $0.03 Special Dividend” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/direxion-shares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-declares-special-dividend-of-0-03-russ-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.