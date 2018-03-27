Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dixie Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 47.6582502425146 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dixie Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Dixie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of DXYN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dixie Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers.

