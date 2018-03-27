DNotes (NOTE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,009.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. DNotes has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $9,009.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007423 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000134 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001037 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004900 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007749 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 133,009,896 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

