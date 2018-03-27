DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Clifford W. Jr. Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in the public utility industry.

