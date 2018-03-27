Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.25 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $356.77 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.01729000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004835 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015557 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001263 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024777 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002317 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 113,767,313,792 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter olympics – even so there are few locations to use the coin – and instead it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Coingi, CoinEgg, Coinhouse, BtcTrade.im, Upbit, Bittylicious, alcurEX, Coinsquare, DC-Ex, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Stocks.Exchange, AEX, Kraken, BX Thailand, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, Bits Blockchain, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Tidex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bit-Z, Bitcoin Indonesia, Poloniex, NIX-E, BCEX, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Koineks, Cryptopia, BitGrail, Exmo, C-CEX, Exrates, SouthXchange, BitFlip and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

