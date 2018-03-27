Doheny Asset Management CA Has $925,000 Position in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its holdings in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11,394.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,183,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,637 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,223.4% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 326,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,671,000 after buying an additional 316,829 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,199,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Constellation Brands by 501.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 167,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Vetr raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.15 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.34.

STZ stock opened at $221.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.53 and a 12 month high of $231.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43,015.34, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

