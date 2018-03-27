ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 526.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,215 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 80,368 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,210.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,408,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 533.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 147,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 124,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,196. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67,820.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

