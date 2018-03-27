Dollarcoin (DLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24.00

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Dollarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Dollarcoin has a total market capitalization of $185,326.00 and $24.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,998.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $892.62 or 0.11223900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00022073 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00156078 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.56 or 0.01893200 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017095 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00020308 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002927 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Dollarcoin Profile

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

