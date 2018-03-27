Dollarcoin Price Reaches $0.0199 on Exchanges (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dollarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $180,855.00 and $10.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,848.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.63 or 0.11281100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00156658 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.01891060 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00020502 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016661 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002929 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.