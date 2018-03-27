Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Receives $235.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $245.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $230.88. The company had a trading volume of 233,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,419. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $166.74 and a 52 week high of $236.00. The stock has a market cap of $9,885.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $891.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Domino’s Pizza announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,747,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

