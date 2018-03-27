Donegal Group (DGICA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DGICA. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Donegal Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 target price on Donegal Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $417.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $188.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.40 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Donegal Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Donegal Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Donegal Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,659,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Company offered its insurance business to various businesses and individuals in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states, as of December 31, 2016.

