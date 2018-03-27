Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Donegal Group an industry rank of 201 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 price target on Donegal Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,543. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $417.63, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $188.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.40 million. sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Company offered its insurance business to various businesses and individuals in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states, as of December 31, 2016.

