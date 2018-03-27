Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Financial Contrast

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ: DMLP) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dorchester Minerals and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $57.29 million 9.02 $37.08 million $1.18 13.56 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $40.73 million 9.68 $39.13 million $0.78 10.85

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dorchester Minerals. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 67.07% 45.99% 45.18% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 96.07% 556.42% 308.28%

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Dorchester Minerals pays out 131.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Dorchester Minerals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust. The principal asset of the Trust is Royalty. Its Royalty is carved from working, royalty and other oil and natural gas interests owned by Southland Royalty Company, the predecessor to Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company LP (Burlington), in properties located in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico (Subject Interests). The Trustee of the Trust is Compass Bank. The function of the Trustee is to collect the net proceeds attributable to the Royalty, to pay all expenses and charges of the Trust and distribute the remaining available income to the Unit Holders. The Trust does not operate the Subject Interests and is not empowered to carry on any business activity. It is a widely held fixed investment trust (WHFIT) and is classified as a non-mortgage widely held fixed investment trust (NMWHFIT) for federal income tax purposes. As of December 31, 2016, 99% of the Trust’s estimated proved reserves consisted of natural gas reserves.

