Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $50.00 target price on Douglas Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.41, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $137.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 11.66%. analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

In other news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 18,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $786,516.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Mccormick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 116,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,821.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,138 shares of company stock worth $1,824,922. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

