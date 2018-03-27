Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE DEI) traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,009. The firm has a market cap of $6,012.81, a PE ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $41.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $209.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,969,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,558,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,815 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,328,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,773,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,816,000 after acquiring an additional 474,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 982,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,322,000 after acquiring an additional 473,779 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

