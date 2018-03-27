Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 21,821 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.10% of Dover worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 11,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 463,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.06. The firm has a market cap of $15,187.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other news, SVP Patrick Burns purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.51 per share, with a total value of $49,730.10. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,611.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $93,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,516 shares in the company, valued at $888,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 21,821 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/dover-corp-dov-shares-bought-by-segall-bryant-hamill-llc-updated.html.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.