Dovu Price Hits $0.0632 on Top Exchanges (DOVU)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOVU) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Dovu has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $17,870.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dovu has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dovu token can currently be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00727423 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012525 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00147790 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00189025 BTC.

Dovu launched on August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,793,250 tokens. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

