DPAY (DPAY) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week

DPAY (CURRENCY:DPAY) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. DPAY has a total market capitalization of $60,448.00 and $105.00 worth of DPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DPAY has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00057937 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00033941 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013477 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00070414 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00022694 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029429 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00504960 BTC.

DPAY Coin Profile

DPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2016. DPAY’s total supply is 79,541,001 coins. DPAY’s official Twitter account is @dpay_2016.

Buying and Selling DPAY

DPAY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase DPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPAY must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

