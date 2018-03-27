Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.04

Media stories about Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.435104550761 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE RDY) traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 270,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,969. The firm has a market cap of $5,294.91, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.95%. equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDY. ValuEngine downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

