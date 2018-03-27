Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Share Price

Media stories about DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DTE Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.2062400854423 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DTE stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.81. The company had a trading volume of 703,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,223. The firm has a market cap of $18,134.03, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.8825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.40.

In related news, insider David Ruud sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $772,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $1,281,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,815.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,521 shares of company stock worth $2,189,173. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company is an energy company. Its segments include Electric, which consists of DTE Electric Company, which is engaged in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan; Gas, which consists of DTE Gas Company, which is engaged in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan; Gas Storage and Pipelines, which consists of natural gas pipeline, gathering and storage businesses; Power and Industrial Projects, which consists of projects that deliver energy and utility-type products and services to industrial, commercial and institutional customers, and sell electricity from renewable energy projects; Energy Trading, which consists of energy marketing and trading operations, and Corporate and Other, which includes various holding company activities and holds certain non-utility debt.

