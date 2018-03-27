DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) Market Capitalization Tops $10.41 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00059172 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $10.41 million and $196,499.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00188473 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00130298 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00052161 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00129584 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001635 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00213900 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000595 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001038 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003058 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

