Duluth (DLTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Duluth from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Duluth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) opened at $18.20 on Friday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.19, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Duluth’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Ferry sold 20,200 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $337,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 70.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. The Company offers a line of functional products, such as its Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear and Fire Hose work pants. The Company’s segments include direct and retail. The direct segment includes revenues from the Company’s Website and catalogs.

