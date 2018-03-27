Dynamic Trading Rights Price Reaches $0.0653 on Top Exchanges (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market cap of $77.63 million and approximately $62,214.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00718929 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012600 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00144256 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00192950 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights’ genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,189,228,953 tokens. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens.net is a cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to exchange ERC20 tokens and other cryptocurrencies. Trading fees within the platform are paid in Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR), an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. DTR is charged as trading fees based on the market price of DTR at the moment of the trade. A transaction for a DTR holder will be charged at the best ask price, ignoring the market depth. Users that do not hold DTR will be charged a fee in the currency they are trading in. Conversion of the fee cost into DTR will be executed automatically and clients owning DTR will have their DTR subtracted from their balance, based on the DTR’s market value.”

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic Trading Rights must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

