Eagle Materials (EXP) Rating Increased to Buy at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE EXP) opened at $105.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,833.79, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,851,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,813,000 after acquiring an additional 805,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,320,000 after acquiring an additional 464,534 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,275,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,262,000 after acquiring an additional 193,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 115,968 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

